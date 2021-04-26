Troost-Ekong Hails Watford Backroom Staff Over Premier League Promotion

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has commended Watford backroom staff for helping the team gained promotion back to the Premier League after a year of absence.

Recall that Watford was promoted to the topflight after beating Millwall 1-0 on Saturday in the Championship thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s solitary goal.

Troost-Ekong in an interview with the Club’s media channel praised the efforts of the backroom staff in ensuring that the team secure instant promotion to the Premier League.

The Nigerian international also stated that he is hopeful the fans will be back at Vicarage Road when Watford walkout for their first home game back in the top flight.

“Credit to everyone from the backroom staff, to the media staff, to the manager, to all the physios, to the owner, to everyone. It’s amazing and it’s been a team effort,” he said.

“A lot of the time when you have a relegation it’s difficult to pick yourselves up. Everyone at the club did amazing to give us the best…