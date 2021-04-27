Chelsea Hold Real Madrid Away In First-Leg UCL Semi-finals

Chelsea put up an inspiring display to hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in Spain in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first-leg.

The first time ever both teams will face each other in the Champions League. The last time they met was in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup which Chelsea won 1-0.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead before Karim Benzema equalised for Madrid.

Chelsea began well and should have taken the lead on nine minutes after Mason Mount flew down the flank and found Pulisic with his cross.

The American headed back across goal but Timo Werner’s effort was close range was saved by Thibaut Courtois’ outstretched leg.

The Blues continued to pour forward and were rewarded on 14 minutes when Antonio Rudiger sent a long pass which was controlled by Pulisic who then rounded Courtois and fired confidently past two defenders on the line.

In the 24th minute Madrid almost drew level through…