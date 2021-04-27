Eze Rues Crystal Palace Defeat To Leicester City

Eberechi Eze believes Crystal Palace deserved more from Monday night’s defeat to Leicester City, reports Completesports.com.

Eze set up Wilfred Zaha for the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute but the home team rallied back through goals from Timothy Castagne and Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half.

“It’s a difficult one,” he said in his post-match interview



Read Also: Troost-Ekong Hails Watford Backroom Staff Over Premier League Promotion

“I think the boys worked hard. We put in a good performance but again, if you make mistakes and you let them get chances, they are eventually going to get chances because they’re a good side.

“We’ve been working hard in training and preparing for this game for a while after the Chelsea game, so we were in a good position beforehand, but we are disappointed.”

Eze says the squad will work hard to understand why they couldn’t hold onto the result.

“I was just waiting for him [Zaha] to make the move, and thankfully…