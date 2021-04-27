‘He’s A Different Player ‘ – Rodgers Talks Up Leicester City Hero Iheanacho

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has lavished praises on Kelechi Iheanacho after the forward scored a stunning winner in the Foxes’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho set up Timothy Castagne for Leicester’s equalising goal five minutes after the interval before netting the decisive strike 10 minutes from time.

The Nigeria international has now scored 14 goals in his last 14 outings across all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“It’s a great comparison, because he missed a penalty (in the reverse fixture) and his confidence wasn’t high,” Rodgers said reflecting on Iheanacho’s improvement.



“A few months on, he’s a different player.

“We knew the quality he has, the talent he has, and now he’s getting an opportunity.

“We were playing a system that only allowed him to come into games, but…