Iheanacho In His Form Of His Life At Leicester City

Former Liverpool star, Jamie Carragher has showered rave reviews on the incredible goal-scoring form of Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City.

The Nigerian international is in the form of his career at the moment as his winner in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace continued a run of 14 goals in his last 14 matches in all competitions and kept the Foxes on course for the Champions League.

Speaking about Monday’s match-winner, the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports: ‘He was the best player on the pitch by a long way.

‘For so long this team, Leicester have been spoken about as a Jamie Vardy team. If Vardy’s injured Leicester will struggle or what about (when Vardy leaves) in two or three years time? How will they replace him?

‘And you look at him (Iheanacho) right now, he’s been there a few years, it hasn’t worked out, he cost £25m to £30m, but he’s shown what he’s about.’

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First…