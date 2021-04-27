Iheanacho Named In Emirates FA Cup Team Of The Semi-finals 

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named in the Emirates FA Cup Team of the Semi-finals that is dominated by Chelsea players.

The best team of the last four was unveiled on the verified Twitter handle of the Emirates FA Cup.

Iheanacho who has been in red-hot form was the hero for Leicester City as he netted the goal, which saw them beat Southampton 1-0 and seal a first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

He leads a three-man forward line in the Team of the Semi-final which is in a 4-1-2-3 formation.

He will hope to take his superb form into the final when Leicester face Chelsea next month.

On Monday, he continued his impressive scoring form as he bagged the winner in Leicester’s 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The goal means he now has 10 goals in the Premier League and 17 in all competitions this season.

