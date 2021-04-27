Iwuala: Enyimba Ready For Tough Duel Against Orlando Pirates

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala says the Peoples Elephant will go all out for a win in Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group A clash against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, Completesports.com reports.

Fatai Osho’s side will have it all to do when they host the South Africans at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

The two-time African champions are condemned to win to ensure qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition this term, and may not need to keep an eye on the group’s other game in Setif provided they beat Orlando Pirates with a scoreline better than the 2-1 loss to the Buccaneers in the reverse fixture

Enyimba are third in the standings with six points from five matches, a point behind second-placed Al Ahli, who face a difficult game at bottom team Entente Setif of Algeria also tomorrow.

Leaders Orlando Pirates occupy top spot in the group with nine points.

It’s a must win for us, we need to suppress the pressure a little bit, and we have to work…