Leicester City Can’t Afford To Slip Up In Top-Four Race

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City cannot afford to slip up in the race for a Champions League spot this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes missed on a Champions League place on the final day of last season to Manchester United and are currently placed third on the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side boosted their chances of securing a top-four place with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Iheanacho stated that now is the time for the Foxes to pour all of their efforts into their final five Premier League matches of 2020/21, starting at St. Mary’s Stadium versus Southampton on Friday.

“What happened last season was in our head this season,” the Nigeria international told LCTV.

“We don’t want to make these mistakes again. That’s why we concentrated to get the win.

“So, these are the type of games we need to win and get the points so that it will help us at the last games.

“We’ve got five games more now, so we…