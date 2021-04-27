Moffi Makes Ligue 1 Team Of The Week After Hat-trick Heroics 

Terem Moffi has been included in Ligue 1 Team of the Week after he netted a hat-trick in Lorient’s 4-1 home win against Girondis Bordeaux at the Stade Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir on Sunday afternoon.

The Team of the Week, which also has Paris Saint-Germain and French star Kylian Mbappe, was compiled and published on the Twitter handle of French sport newspaper L’Équipe.

Also Read: Exclusive: Super Eagles Strike Force Can Lead Nigeria To 2022 AFCON Glory – Akpoborie

Also included are PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe and Dimitry Payet of Olympique Marseille.

It was Moffi’s first hat-trick in Ligue 1, netting two goals in the first half before adding the third in the second period.

The 21-year-old is placed on the right side of a three-man forward in the Team of the Week that is in a 4-2-1-3 formation.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….