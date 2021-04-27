Moffi Yet To Reach His Full Potentials

Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier insists Terem Moffi is yet to reach his full potentials despite the Nigerian impressive performance for the club this season , reports Completesports.com.

Moffi scored his first Ligue 1 hat–trick in Lorient’s 4-1 win against Girondis Bordeaux last weekend.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for the modest side this term.

The young strike was named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week for his impressive display in the game.

Pelissier, who has been impressed with the forward admits there is still more to come from him.

“Moffi arrived late (at the club), he had a difficult start, but he is not a revelation for us with what he does in training, and what he will continue to do. He is not yet at 100% of his potential,” he declared.

“But I don’t dwell on the success of one player, but of a super efficient attacking duo (Moffi – Wissa), because the…