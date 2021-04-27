Nagelsmann Announced As Bayern Munich New Manager

Bayern Munich have announced

Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager after the Bundesliga giants agreed a world-record £21.7million compensation package with RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann, 33, agreed personal terms with Bayern on Monday, before a huge pay-off was sealed and the deal was announced on Tuesday morning.

The news will come as a huge blow to Tottenham in their search for a new manager, with the German high on their list of potential candidates.

Also Read: Lorient Boss Pelissier : Moffi Yet To Reach His Full Potentials

Spurs currently have head of player development Ryan Mason in charge on an interim basis, with attention now set to turn to the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Maurizio Sarri and Rafa Benitez in their hunt for a new boss.

Nagelsmann has impressed at the helm of RB Leipzig, guiding them to a third-placed finish last season, while this time around they sit second with five games to play.

His stock is very high and he is seen as one of the most promising young…