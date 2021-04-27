Olise Nominated For Championship Young Player Of The Season Award

England-born Nigerian midfielder who plays for Reading Michael Olise has been nominated for the EA Sports Championship Young Player of the Season award as part of this year’s EFL Awards taking place later this week.

Reading confirmed Olise’s nomination in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

Olise,19, will be up against fellow youngsters, Harvey Elliott of Blackburn Rovers, and Norwich City’s Max Aarons at the awards ceremony taking place on Thursday 29 April.

Having really come into his own this season, Olise has contributed a lot to Reading with his flair and creative ability in the final third – and he looks set to finish the season with an impressive six goals and a further 10 assists – all this still with two games to play.

His ability to shoot from range and convert from set pieces has proved vital, and his goals in particular have helped the Reading to…