Onuachu Will Flop In Premier League

Former Genk Star Marvin Ogunjimi says the English Premier League is not the ideal destination for Paul Onuachu, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has been in devastating form for Genk in the Belgian Pro League this season.

The 26-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided two assists in 33 league appearances for the Smurfs.



The Nigeria international played a significant role in Genk’s Belgian Cup win against Standard Liege last weekend bagging an assist in the 2-1 win.

The forward is expected to leave Genk this summer and Ogunjimi insists he could struggle should he move to England.

“A player like that could actually end up in England, but it should an attacking team Ogunjimi told Sporza.

“If he plays with a team such as West Brom or Southampton, like Wesley, ex-Club Brugge, he will be less successful.”

