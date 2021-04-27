Ozil Mocks Tottenham Over League Cup Defeat To Man City 

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil mocked Tottenham Hotspur following their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Aymeric Laporte was the hero as he nodded in Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick with eight minutes remaining in the game.

It meant City have clinched the trophy in each of the last four seasons and the result saw them equal Liverpool’s all-time tally of eight League Cup triumphs.

For Spurs, they have lost all of their last three finals in the competition and the club’s 13-year trophy drought continues, with the match representing their final realistic shot at silverware this season.

Spurs – led by interim boss Ryan Mason following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal – last lifted a trophy way back in 2008 when Juande Ramos led them to League Cup glory with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Despondent Tottenham players collapsed to their knees at the full-time whistle and Son Heung-min had to be…