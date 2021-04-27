Simy Nwankwo Must Leave Crotone To Get Super Eagles Chance Again

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr insists in-form forward Simy Nwankwo must leave modest Serie A side Crotone to boost his chances of playing for the country again, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo has earned rave reviews due to his superb displays for relegation bound Crotone this season.

The 28-year-old has scored 19 league goals for Serse Cosmi’s side this season.

Only Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo have registered more goals than him in the Italian top flight this term.

The forward has been overlooked by Rohr since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he was named in the squad on the back of his impressive showing for Crotone.

“I know Simy very well, it was me who called him for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He performed well at that competition, after which he played for some time in the Italian Serie B. I have never forgotten about him and have always…