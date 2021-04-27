Terem Moffi Celebrates First Ligue 1 Hat-Trick

Lorient forward Terem Moffi has celebrated his first hat-trick in Ligue 1, reports Completesports.com.

The 21-year-old was the star of the show as Lorient boasted their survival hopes with a 4-1 win against Girondis Bordeaux at the Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir on Sunday.

Moffi scored two goals in the first half before adding the third in the second period.

Read Also: France: Moffi Grabs First Ligue 1 Hat-Trick ; Simon Records Assist In Nantes’ Away Win

The forward took to the social media to celebrate his first hat-trick in the French top-flight and the crucial victory.

“Buzzing for the win and 3goals🎩⚽️⚽️⚽️ ,” the Nigerian wrote on his Twitter handle.

He has now scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances for Lorient this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…