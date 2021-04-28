Amputee Lagos Hawker Who Received Support From Osimhen, Others Exposed As Member of Syndicate Group

Amputee Lagos hawker, Mary Daniel who received massive monetary support from Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen and other well-meaning Nigerians has been discovered to be a member of a fraud syndicate.

Osimhen, like many other Nigerians, was moved by the plight of Mary, who became an instant online sensation had promised to help her plight and duly lived up to his words with a handsome donation.

He first urged his followers on Instagram to get in touch with her and later revealed that he has gotten through to her.

It was gathered that he donated an enormous amount to the women.

But the news filtering in from Lagos on Wednesday might not be pleasant to the ears of the Napoli striker, as Mary Daniel was discovered to have been untruthful about her life and her family.

Daniel, in an interview, claimed she was an orphan with a baby and an aged grandmother to fend for.

She narrated how life dealt her several blows and she had to drop out of school and hit the streets to make ends…