Chukwueze Battles Messi, Courtois For LaLiga Player Of The Month Award

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated for LaLiga Player of the Month award for April, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international scored thrice in five league appearances for Villarreael in the month.

Chukwueze bagged a brace in Villarreal’s 5-1 away win against Levante and scored in the 2-1 defeat to Barcelona last weekend.



He has scored four goals in 27 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this term.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Real Betis goalie Claudio Bravo are also in the running for the individual prize.

Athletico Madrid star Angel Correa, Fernando Pacheco of Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla midfielder Fernando Francisco Reges are the other players nominated for the award.

By Adeboye Amosu

