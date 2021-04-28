Francisca Ordega Joins Spanish Club Levante On Two-Year Deal

Spanish Iberdola side Levante have signed Francisca Ordega from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua on a two-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder becomes the second Nigerian at the club after Andrea Okene.

“Levante UD Femenino has acquired the services of forward Francisca Ordega (19-10-1993, Gboko, Nigeria) for the remainder of the season plus two more, that is, she signs until 2023.,”reads a statement on the club website.

“The international attacker with Nigeria has extensive experience in European football and, specifically, played for Atlético de Madrid during part of the 2017-18 financial year, playing a total of eight games in the Primera Iberdrola.

“In addition, she has played for clubs such as Bayelsa Queens and River Angels and, outside his country, in Russian Rossinyaka, Swedish Pitea, Washington Spirit, Sydney FC and Shanghai Shenhua.

“Regarding her appearances with the Nigerian national team, ‘Franny’ is one of the most established…