Ighalo Has Nothing To Offer Super Eagles Again -Fashanu

Former England international, John Fashanu has admonished Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to work with the current crop of players in his disposal than to recall Odion Ighalo to the senior national team.

Ighalo retired from the Super Eagles after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as the top scorer of the competition.

Though reports in the media have suggested that Ighalo could be recalled to the Super Eagles, however, Fashanu has kicked against such a move by the German tactician.

In an interview with an online media, Fashanu stated that recalling Ighalo back to the team may be to the disadvantage of the younger players regardless of his experience.

“The only thing Ighalo has to offer to the national team is his experience, it is not his ability because there are players who are far better than him and we know that.

“If Rohr wants to bring him in because he stabilises the squad, it is fine. I remember when I was in my 30s and the manager kept bringing me back, it…