Iheanacho Would’ve Converted Werner’s Missed Goal-Scoring Chance Against Real Madrid

Former Rangers star and manager Ally McCoist has revealed that Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho would have scored the golden chance Chelsea striker, Timo Werner missed in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid.

Recall that the German international fired straight at Thibaut Courtois from point-blank range with the game goalless early on before Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in front after 14 minutes. However, Karim Benzema equalized against the run of play to leave the tie delicately poised ahead of next week’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Although Werner has scored 11 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions for the Blues this season, he has come under heavy criticism for the number of chances he has missed this season.

Reacting to Werner’s big miss against Real Madrid, McCoist via his official twitter handle stated that Iheanacho would have slotted the ball into the back of the net if he was in his shoes.

