I’ve Strong Relationship With Iheanacho

Controversial BBNaija 2019 ex-housemate, Tacha has taken to her verified Twitter handle where she opens up on her relationship with Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigerian international scored the winning goal for his clubside in a premier league game against Crystal Palace which ended 2-1 in favour of Leicester City on Monday.

In reaction to this, Tacha took to her Twitter handle and show how much she really like the super eagle’s striker. She also added that the ship has been sailing for a very long time.

Tacha tweeted;‘No jokes, Iheanacho has done more for NIGERIANS than the Nigeria Govt. putting smile on our faces every week. IHEANACHO FOR PRESIDENT! What a GOAL!!!’

No jokes, Iheanacho has done more for NIGERIANS than the Nigeria Govt. putting smile on our faces every week. IHEANACHO FOR PRESIDENT! What a GOAL!!! ⚽️ — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 26, 2021

In reaction to this a Twitter user, identified as @K_Daniellz tweeted that “Only…