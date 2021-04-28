Kane Tottenham Hotspur Reiterates Desire To Win Trophies

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to win trophies following Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at the weekend and amid continued speculation over his future.

Kane, 27, is yet to win a trophy at Spurs, with the loss to City his third in a final (Champions League 2019, Carabao Cup 2015 and 2021).

The Spurs academy graduate described the season as “disappointing”, with the club seventh in the Premier League.

“I want to be winning the biggest prizes there are to offer and we are not quite doing that,” Kane said.

Kane’s current contract runs until 2024 but he has been frequently linked with a move away in recent weeks.

He has scored 31 goals in 44 appearances this season and this week won the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

“Individual awards are great – they are fantastic achievements,” Kane told Sky…