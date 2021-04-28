Nigeria Set To Host 20 Nations

The second edition of the African Minifootball Confederation (AMC) Cup of Nations has been scheduled to hold in Ibadan the capital of Oyo state in Nigeria from July 8-17, Completesports.com reports.

Coordinator of Minifootball [Five-a-side football] in North Central States of Nigeria, Batako Umar Lapai, who disclosed this in Abuja said that the President of African Minifootball Confederation, Achraf Ben Saliha, in company of Representatives of the World Minifootball Federation will arrive in Nigeria next month on inspection visit.

“The delegates will aside inspecting facilities in Ibadan, will also pay a courtesy call on the minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare between May 18 to 20. In their schedule are also visits to the Senate committee chairman on Sports and the NFF,” Lapai said.

“Twenty countries, including host Nigeria are expected to participate in the competition which Ivory coast is the defending champions. Other countries expected to participate are…