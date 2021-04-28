Oliseh Launches Compelling Book ‘Audacity To Refuse’ April 30

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh will formally launch his autobiography, “Audacity To Refuse” on Friday, April 30.

The new book , a collection of Oliseh’s 16-year football journey which also details the everyday life of the professional athlete, has been on sale since April 19.

The launch will kick-off by 16:00 UK & Nigerian time and 17:00 Central European time via ZOOM .

It will be hosted by famous BBC journalist Mimi Fawaz and Olakunle Kasunmu of Channels TV.

Super Eagles legends; Austine Okocha, Emmanuel Amunike, Tijani Babangida and Austine Eguaveon are speakers for the occasion.

Audacity to Refuse” traces the legendary Sunday Oliseh’s untold inside story from being a young footballer in Nigeria to starring for some of Europe’s greatest clubs. The book shares Oliseh’s rise to world-wide fame while dealing with innumerable trials and tribulations.

It is the story of a treasured sports icon who journeyed from childhood poverty to winning the…