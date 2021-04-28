Rivers Angels, Delta Queens Enlisted

Champions and runners-up of the Nigeria Women Football League Super League Rivers Angels and Delta Queens will fly Nigeria’s flag in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League billed for July 15 -31 in Cote d’ Ivoire, Completesports.com reports.

They are expected to slug it out with champions of Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo and host Ivory coast in a play-off that will produce the zone’s sole representative in the tournament billed for Morocco later in the year

Completesports.com gathered that Nigeria Football Federation has forwarded the names of Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt and Delta Queens of Asaba as Nigeria’s representatives in the eight-Nation play-offs.

Nigeria got two slots for the CAF WOMEN’S Champions League as the champions of the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which the Super Falcons won at Ghana 2018.

