Rodgers: Leicester City Will Sign New Striker Despite Iheanacho’s Impressive Form

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the club will bring in a new striker in the summer despite Kelechi Iheanacho’s impressive scoring form in recent outings, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has scored 14 goals in his last 14 appearances across all competitions for the former Premier League champions.

Many have touted Iheanacho as the man to take over from prolific hitman Jamie Vardy but Rodgers insists the club will sign a new forward during the summer transfer window.

“It remains the same. Either way we will want to strengthen. We have seen development in players,”told a news conference on Wednesday.

” Each season you want to strengthen your squad. It’s a great bonus when you have someone playing to the level he has. We can’t just rely only on that. If we can strengthen the squad, that will be great.”

