Simy:’My Happiness, Regret About The Best Ever Nigerian Striker’ -Stroppa

Nigeria striker, Simy Nwankwo, has been hogging the headlines as the player of the moment in Serie A, for obvious reasons. After hitting two as Crotone pipped Parma 4-3 at the Estadio Ennio Tardini, Simy romped to 19 goals haul, plus two assists so far in the 2020/2021 campaign, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (25 goals/ 2 assists), Romelu Lukaku (21 goals/ 8 assissts) and Luis Muriel (19 goals/8 assists) as the better Serie Astrikers.

The former GUO FC striker has thus helped himself to a great market value with his current fine form for Crotone and now the chances of his staying put in the Serie A side are very few following what has turned out as an unforgottable season for the Nigerian.

Completesports.com called up Giovanni Stroppa – Simy’s longtime coach in Crotone from the summer of 2018 until last February when he was sacked . And the gaffer said interesting things about his former striker. Exclusive Interview By Raffaele Campo

Did you anticipate an incredible…