Terem Moffi Wants Lorient Stay Amid Borussia Dortmund Transfer Links

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi wants to stay at Ligue 1 club Lorient despite transfer links to top clubs, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi, 21, has scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for modest Lorient this season.

The young forward scored his first Ligue 1 hat-trick in Lorient’s 4-1 win against Girondis Bordeaux last weekend.

He has been linked as a potential replacement for Norway striker Erling Haaland, who could leave Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The player, who only linked up with Lorient from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk last summer is however not willing to leave the club at the moment.

“The season is not over, there are four games left, and our focus is on safety, not on transfers,” he told Ouest-France.

“But I want to stay, yes – I have fun here. I love my teammates. So yes.”

