Tuchel Predicts Tough Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Second-Leg Clash 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says despite his side’s 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, in Tuesday’s Champions League first-leg, the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge next week will be very difficult.

Chelsea put up an impressive performance in Spain and should have come away with a win.

Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock before Karim Benzema equalised to setup a tasted second-leg tie.

And ahead of the clash next week, Tuchel speaking in his post-match press conference believes the encounter is still open.

“Next week we have to face another challenge against Real Madrid, it will be another tough one because it is the Champions League semi-final, nothing is sure.

“It is half time and we need to fight for every centimetre and advantage that we want to have, we need to fight and to deserve it.”

He lamented his side’s failure to take advantage of their early…