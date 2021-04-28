Women’s Football Deserve More Attention In Nigeria

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has assured that they would do everything to ensure women football gets the necessary facelift in the country.

He made this known while addressing journalists after the conclusion of the Super 6 tournament that was won by Rivers Angels.

Rivers Angels defeated Sunshine Queens of Akure 4-0 in Ijebu Ode to win the Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six Championship.

The victory, which crowned the River State team as champions of the Nigerian Women’s Professional League, also gave the side a ticket to represent the country in the WAFU B zone of the maiden CAF Women Champions League.

Pinnick, who was delighted with the outcome of the Super Six said that women’s football deserved more attention in the country.

“Admittedly, we need to do even more for women football in this country because as I always insist, the women deserve more attention having won as many as nine African titles for the country. It is no mean…