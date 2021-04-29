Abraham To Be Sold For £40m As Chelsea Set For Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Tammy Abraham for £40million as Thomas Tuchel looks to fund a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to The Telegraph, Haaland is top of Tuchel’s shopping list this summer.

But the 20-year-old could cost upwards of £100million after netting 53 goals in just 56 games.

And Chelsea need to free up space in their squad, as well as the wage budget, to get a deal over the line.

It’s believed academy star Abraham, 23, will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge for around £40m.

West Ham are known to be keen on the England international, who has 30 goals in 81 games for the Blues.

Abraham has fallen way down the pecking order since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

And he is set to be joined out the door by fellow forward Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman, 34, has also struggled for minutes under Tuchel.

Giroud is out of contract…