Allardyce Backs Ajayi To Bounce Back From Error Against Aston Villa

Boss Sam Allardyce has backed Semi Ajayi to quickly bounce back from the mistake he made in the derby against Villa.

The Baggies were 90 seconds away from beating Dean Smith’s side on Sunday but were ultimately held to a point after Kienan Davis fired in to level the scores at 2-2 in stoppage time.

Villa’s first goal arrived after Ajayi – who had been recalled to the side at the expense of Dara O’Shea – gave away a needless penalty for a foul on Ross Barkley.

Davis’ equaliser meanwhile arrived after Bartley – who has been in outstanding form in recent months – got caught in two minds when it came to clearing a cross.

But while Allardyce was left frustrated by those individual errors, he refused to criticise his two centre-backs.

And he has backed them and the rest of Albion’s squad to respond with an impressive performance in Monday’s Black Country derby against Wolves.

“They know they shouldn’t have done it,” Allardyce said when asked about the…