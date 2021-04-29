Betway Donates Gym Equipment Promote Fitness In Ikorodu Community

L-R: CSO, Zone 4 C.D.C, Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA, Prince Otepola Oyerinde, CEO, ForeverLiving Fitness and Wellness Centre, Udeaja Oluwasegun, Ag. Head Operations, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Samuel Rowland and Manager, Retail Channel, Betway Nigeria, Clement Okolie at the presentation of gym equipment to ForeverLiving Fitness and Wellness Centre in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

In an effort to improve the services rendered to residents of the Lagos community, leading online betting provider, Betway Nigeria, on Thursday, 29 April, 2021, donated gym equipment to ForeverLiving Fitness and Wellness Centre located in Ikorodu.

With Ikorodu being the second-largest hub for Betway Nigeria, the brand aims to connect with residents in the area on a personal level by helping them achieve their fitness goals.

Led by Udeaja Oluwasegun, ForeverLiving Fitness and Wellness Centre is a pop-up gym that encourages members of the community to adopt fitness routines and meal plans…