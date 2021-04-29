CAFCC: Olisema’s Late Winner Seals Quarter-Finals Spot For Enyimba

Cyril Olisema scored deep into stoppage time as Enyimba sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Olisema bundled the ball home in the 95th minute after he was set up by substitute Tosin Omoyele.

Enyimba finished top of Group A with nine points from six games.

Orlando Pirates are also through to the quarter-finals having finished in second position.

Algeria’s Entente Setif also defeated Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya 1-0 in the group’s other fixture.

The Algerians however settled for third position despite recording their second win in the group.

