Ceballos Spanish Midfielder On Loan Hints At Arsenal Exit

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos has dropped a major hint that he could be set to return to parent club Real Madrid in the summer.

Ceballos, 24, joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign and impressed in England with his creativity and range of passing.

His loan was then extended last summer and he has enjoyed another good campaign in North London.

But while it would seem Arsenal fans are intent on keeping him on a more permanent basis, comments from Ceballos now appear to suggest he will not stay.

Speaking to Onda Cero, he said: “I’m learning a lot in the Premier [League] but I think LaLiga is better for my game.”

Ceballos has played 74 times for Arsenal, scoring two goals and assisting another five.

But this is not the first time he has suggested he wants a return to Spain.

Ceballos told SunSport in November that he wants to fight for a place in…