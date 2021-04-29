Chukwueze Bags Assist As Villarreal Head Into 2nd-Leg Tie At Arsenal

Samuel Chukwueze had a hand in Villarreal’s opening goal as they will head to the Emirates with a slim 2-1 win against Arsenal, in the Europa League first-leg semi-final in Spain on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The game was a reunion for Unai Emery and Arsenal whom he managed before he was replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Villarreal got off to the best start as they went 1-0 up in the fifth minute through Manuel Trigueros.

The Spaniard struck a first-time shot sweetly and beyond Bernd Leno after Chukwueze was allowed to run at the retreating Granit Xhaka before it fell for the scorer.

Raul Albiol doubled Villarreal’s lead on 29 minutes after ghosting in behind Thomas Partey and netted with a simple close-range finish.

Arsenal were handed a lifeline after they awarded a penalty following a foul on Pepe but Villareal players protested for a handball in the build-up which was confirmed after VAR and the…