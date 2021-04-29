De Bruyne Reveals Guardiola Half-time Message In City’s Comeback Win Vs PSG

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed what Pep Guardiola said at half-time that led to Manchester City’s 2-1 comeback win against PSG, in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-finals first-leg.

Maquinhos put PSG ahead in the first before De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored to secure the win.

And De Bruyne confirmed that Guardiola’s half-time message was about calming down.

“Just play a little bit more with the ball,” he told BT.

“The first half, we were a bit too rushed, trying to go forward too quickly and that’s not the way we are set up as a team. In the second half we tried to find space more patiently.

“They’re a tough team to play against. The progression we made as a team was good.

“There is still a game to go and we have to concentrate on that.”

City will hope to complete the job in the reverse fixture next Tuesday and qualify for a first ever…