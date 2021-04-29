Genk Willing To Sell Cyriel Dessers This Summer

Belgian Pro League club Genk will listen to offers for Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers this summer, reports Completesports.com .

Dessers moved to the Luminus Arena last summer as top scorer in the Eredivisie for €4m but he has struggled to make impact at the club.

The 26-year-old started the season as the Smurfs’ leading marksman but later fell behind international teammate Paul Onuachu in the pecking order.

The former Utrecht striker has scored four goals in 28 league appearances for Genk, making the starting line-up just five times.

According to voetbalniews.bee, a number of clubs are interested in his services and have made their intention known to Genk.

The Limburgers are however not willing to sell at a loss and their main target is to recoup the investment on the striker.

By Adeboye Amosu

