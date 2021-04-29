‘He Has A Very Good Finish’- Saints Boss Hasenhuttl Wary Of Leicester Danger Man Iheanacho

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is wary of the threat posed by Kelechi Iheanacho and will be keen to see his side stop the Nigerian in Friday night’s Premier League clash at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho scored a stunning goal in Leicester City’s 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The striker has now scored 17 goals, including five in his last four games for the Foxes.

Asked how he planned to contain the Nigerian, Hasenhuttl said: “He [Iheanacho] did a good job in the last game, he has one chance and his chance was a goal so the rest of the game I didn’t see him to be honest.

“You must always be careful with him. You should not give him that chance around the box. He has a very good finish and is full of self-confidence at the moment.

“Every team has these strikers. They’re strong and they can hurt you.”

