I’ll Quit If Joshua Makes It Past Three Rounds With Me

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed that he will quit in his corner if Anthony Joshua makes it further than three rounds with him in their all-British world heavyweight title unification showdown.

A date and location for their bout is edging ever closer, with latest reports claiming that Saudi Arabia will pay a staggering £108million to host the fight.

Fury was keen to keep the promotion going on his Instagram this week, once again calling out Joshua, while making a ridiculous claim in the process.

“While I’m on a rant,” he began, to his 4.1m followers, “I may as well call out one more person. A big, useless dosser. Not a real fighting man. A hype job. Bodybuild(er), crossfit, big, ugly s***house. That’s Anthony Joshua.

“AJ, if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen, you big dosser. You big s***house bum dosser. I’m gonna smash your…