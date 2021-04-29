Iwuala Relishes Win Against Orlando Pirates

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala has celebrated the side’s hard-fought win against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederation Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The Peoples Elephant progressed into the quarter-final stage of the competition after a 1-0 win against the Bucaneers at the Enyimba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Cyril Olisema scored a last-gasp winner to settle the keenly contested encounter and eased the pressure on coach Fatai Osho.

Enyimba finished top of Group A with nine points from six games.

Iwuala took to the social media to show his happiness over the crucial victory.

“90+5 minutes…assist for the goal⚽️!! 💪🏾@EnyimbaFC We hustle hard today for this victory. What a way to qualify to the next stage and quarter-final. Thanks to the fans for the support 🙌🏾#DELEPHANT💙🦣💯🙏#DELEPHANT #AI17 #naijahustle #enyimbafc #TogetherForVictory #TotalCAFCC,”he tweeted.

