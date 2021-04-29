Manchester United Vs Liverpool Headlines In Europe

The 2020/21 football season is heading into the final few weeks and there are still a host of issues to be resolved across Europe.

May promises to be an exciting month for fans, with the upcoming scheduled packed with games that will have a bearing on the final outcome in various competitions.

This weekend is no different in that respect, with some key matches taking place in the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

With the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal also on the agenda, football fans have plenty to keep them entertained over the next few days. We preview some of the top games.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Premier League

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the most heated in football, and their latest encounter could be another fiery affair.

The Red Devils look a good bet to finish as runners-up in the Premier League this season to continue the progress they have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although they still need to make…