Mikel Up For Stoke City Player Of The Month Award

John Mikel Obi has been nominated for Stoke City Player of the Month award for April, Completesports.com reports.

Mikel featured in every game for the Potters in April and produced a number of solid performances in the heart of midfield.

The 34-year-old used all of his experience to break up and start play, as well as helping to support the younger players around him.



The former Chelsea star put in a man of the match display in Stoke City’s last game against Nottingham Forest.

He has featured in 37 league games for Micheal O’Neil’s side this season.

Adam Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jacob Brown are the three other players nominated for the individual accolade.

