Osho Thrilled With Enyimba’s Resilience In Nervy Win Vs Orlando Pirates

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho praised the “battling spirits” of his players in their nervy CAF Confederation Cup win against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Peoples Elephant dominated the game for long spell but were wasteful in front of goal.

Cyril Olisema however salvaged the day for the Aba giants when he netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time.



Read Also: CACC: Enyimba Survived Hardest Game Against Orlando Pirates – Unuanel

“We are so happy about the result. It was not easy looking at the quality of Orlando Pirates. They did very well, and we had to work extra hard to get that result,” Osho told the media after the game.

“I will give a lot of commendation to the players for their resilience that they could get it done. So, we want to celebrate this moment and we will start looking at the knockout stage.”

Enyimba finished as group winners while the Bucs slipped into the second spot on the head-to-head…