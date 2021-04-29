Ramos Returns To Training Ahead UCL Second-Leg Clash Vs Chelsea 

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos resumed full training today (Thursday) with the rest of his teammates.

The plan is for Ramos to get some playing time in Saturday’s Laliga home clash against Osasuna, ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg next week in London against Chelsea.

Ramos’ return is coming at an opportune time given the news that right-back Dani Carvajal will play no further in the 2020/21 season.

Ramos sustained his muscular injury when on international duty with the Spanish national side.

His return will boost the defensive rearguard despite an admirable job being done by Nacho and Militao who have been the central pairing with both Ramos and Varane missing recently.

Meanwhile, Mendy is still not fully fit and continues to train alone and is unlikely to be ready for the Chelsea game.

Valverde is still suffering with mild coronavirus symptoms and his return will depend on his latest PCR…