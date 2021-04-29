Solskjaer Faces Goalkeeper Selection Against Roma In Europa League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn into confirming whether David De Gea or Dean Henderson would start in midweek.

United have a Europa League semi-final first leg against Roma at Old Trafford on Thursday.

De Gea has been the Europa League keeper in recent weeks, with Henderson starting United’s Premier League matches.

Solskjaer was asked about the goalkeeping situation at the club during a pre match press conference and stated: “The situation is that we hope we keep another clean sheet and we hope we have a keeper that can join in the build-up, that we have a strong personality back there, making big moments.

“I’m probably the luckiest manager in world football to have two such good options and both of them have played more than 20 games this season, 20 to 30 games.

“We’ve been very solid, we’ve been building clean sheets, our record here is better and better and they’re a big, big part of it.

“Both Dean and David want to lift the trophy, of…