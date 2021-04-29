Sports Ministry, AFN Move To Secure Olympic Relay Qualifications For Nigeria

Following the refusal of the Polish Embassy in Nigeria to issue entry visa to Nigeria’s contingent to the World Relays starting on Saturday in Silesia, Poland, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have moved to ensure Nigeria qualifies for the five relay events at the Tokyo Olympics.

To this end, a number of athletics meetings have been secured in the United States of America while a five-nation relay meeting is also on the card to hold in Nigeria before the window for qualification closes on June 29, 2021.

It must be noted that only the top 16 relay teams/ times will participate at the Tokyo Olympics. The Ministry is properly guided and Team Nigeria is not in any jeopardy.

Both the Sports Ministry and the AFN had anticipated that the disgraced former president of the AFN,Mr. Shehu Ibrahim Gusau would block the registration of Nigerian athletes for the event as he illegally held on to the official…