UCL: Manchester City Rally Back To Beat PSG

Manchester City rallied back from a goal down to beat Paris Saint- Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their

Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

PSG skipper Marquinhos headed the hosts into a deserved lead in the first half.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also caused the visitors all sorts of problems.

Kevin De Bruyne equalised for City in the 64th minute aftdr Keylor Navas failed to deal with his cross.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead for the first time in the game when Riyad Mahrez free-kick flew through the PSG wall and into the net to make it two away goals for City against last season’s finalists.

PSG were reduced to 10-men 13 minutes from time when Senegal midfielder Idris Gueye was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The return leg will hold next week Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.

