UFC Champs, Usman Leaks Burna Boy’s Unreleased Single

Popular Nigerian-American UFC champion Kamaru Usman has taken to social media to leak an unreleased song of Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy.

Following his resounding victory in his most recent fight with an opponent, Jorge Masvidal when he knocked him out, Kamaru Usman decided to celebrate it whilst jamming to a song by Burna Boy.

Sharing a video of himself happily singing along to the lyrics of the song, Kamaru pleaded with Burna Boy not to get angry at him for leaking the song before it was shared as he knows he will definitely not like the move.

Kamaru and Masvidal had a face-off in Jacksonville, Florida and during the second round, the UFC welterweight champion landed a perfect right hand on Masvidal’s face that brought him down.

The experience mixed martial artist threw a few jabs before reaching out with a right punch that gave him the automatic win.

